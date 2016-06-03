Dr. Madden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Madden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robin Madden, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD.
Discovery Pediatrics10313 Georgia Ave Ste 303, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She is wonderful. Excellent pediatrician.
Dr. Madden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.