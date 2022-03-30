Dr. Robin Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Lucas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
Chest Intensive Care Medicine35 Clyde Rd Ste 104, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 589-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
While it has been several years since I lived in NJ, I still remember how well she listened and didn’t give up until a DX was reached. Thank you for all you did.
About Dr. Robin Lucas, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841286697
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- New Britain General Hospital
- New Britain General Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lucas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucas speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
