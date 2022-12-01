Overview

Dr. Robin Lipschitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Lipschitz works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.