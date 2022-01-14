See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Overview

Dr. Robin Lindsay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.

Dr. Lindsay works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-3778

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Facial Fracture
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Facial Fracture

  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Deafness
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 14, 2022
    Dr. Lindsay exceeded our expectations on the rhinoplasty my daughter had. My daughter broke her nose at a very young age and had to wait until she reached maturity to have surgery, only to have injured it within a year of the surgery requiring a redo, that is when we met Dr. Lindsey. Now, my daughters nose is perfection in how it looks and in how my daughter feels. I would recommend Dr. Lindsey to anyone seeking a rhinoplasty. We are very grateful for her skill and expertise.
    About Dr. Robin Lindsay, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1225002488
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay has seen patients for Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

