Dr. Robin Lifton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Lifton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentisty
Dr. Lifton works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Venice901 Tamiami Trl S Ste A2, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 408-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robin Lifton, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1437140068
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentisty
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lifton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lifton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lifton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lifton has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lifton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lifton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lifton.
