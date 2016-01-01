Overview

Dr. Robin Lifton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentisty



Dr. Lifton works at Texas Breast Specialists in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.