Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Lewallen works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Beach Dermatology and Plastic Surgery1441 Avocado Ave Ste 702, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-0681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewallen?
I have received amazing care from Dr. Lewallen at Newport Beach Dermatology. She is always very thorough, and is available even during off hours and weekends if any emergencies pop up. I can't ask any more of a doctor than providing great care, not feeling rushed, and a great personality and attitude to go along with it. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1649533803
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewallen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewallen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewallen works at
Dr. Lewallen has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewallen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewallen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewallen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.