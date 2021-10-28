Overview

Dr. Robin Lenz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Lenz works at Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C. in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Whiting, NJ, Browns Mills, NJ and Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Stress Fracture of Foot, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.