Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Robin Lenz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Lenz works at Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C. in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Whiting, NJ, Browns Mills, NJ and Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Stress Fracture of Foot, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Cty Foot/Ankle Sgcl Assoc
    54 Bey Lea Rd Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 505-4500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C
    1178 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 505-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Whiting
    61 Lacey Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 505-4500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C.
    6 Earlin Ave Ste 240, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 303-4560
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 6:00pm
  5. 5
    Forked River
    638 LACEY RD, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 693-3202
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Oct 28, 2021
    Excellent wound care doctor. I also had 2 surgeries to amputate two toes by doctor Lenz. Dr. Lenz is also an excellent surgeon and very charismatic. I highly recommend Dr. Lenz.
    Scott Hooley — Oct 28, 2021
    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558706218
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jessie Brown VA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Lenz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenz has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Stress Fracture of Foot, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

