Dr. Robin Leder, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Leder, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Dr. Leder works at
Locations
A Better Alternative Medical Center235 Prospect Ave Ste Lb, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 525-1155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with Dr. Leder. She is knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. She has helped me with my medical issues. Her staff is also very helpful.
About Dr. Robin Leder, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
- Atkins Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
