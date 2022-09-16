Overview

Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Koeleveld works at REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.