Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD
Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh)4207 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-1410
- Rex Hospital
Read his description of his procedures in an operation. He works with a staff who anticipates his every move. Their obvious training leaves no doubt about the outcome. No one could improve on or equal his capabilities in my view.
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Neurological Surgery New England Med Ctr Hosps, General Surgery
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Koeleveld has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koeleveld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
