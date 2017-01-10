Overview

Dr. Robin Kamal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Kamal works at DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.