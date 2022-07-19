Overview

Dr. Robin Kalish, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kalish works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.