Dr. Robin Kalish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Kalish, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, very happy
About Dr. Robin Kalish, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811943566
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Ny Presbytarian Hosp Weill Cornell U
- Winthrop U Hosp|Winthrop University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalish works at
