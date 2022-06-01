Overview

Dr. Robin Innella, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Innella works at Associated Orthopedics in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.