Dr. Robin Hovis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and Osf Saint Paul Medical Center.



Dr. Hovis works at Rockford Health Physicians in Rockford, IL with other offices in Roscoe, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.