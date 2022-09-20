Dr. Robin Hovis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Hovis, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Hovis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and Osf Saint Paul Medical Center.
Dr. Hovis works at
Locations
Rockford Clinic2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2000
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2007
Mercyhealth Urgent Care Roscoe5000 PRAIRIE ROSE DR, Roscoe, IL 61073 Directions (815) 971-2007
Rockford Health Physicians On Perryville3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hovis is extremely invested in my care. She listens and addresses all of my concerns. She has conservatively approached my RA diagnosis, but is willing to continue to explore the best form of treatment to relieve my pain.
About Dr. Robin Hovis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033229224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hovis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hovis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.