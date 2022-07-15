Overview

Dr. Robin Houpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Houpe works at Circle Of Life Women's Center in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.