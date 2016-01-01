Overview

Dr. Robin Horrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Billings Clinic.



Dr. Horrell works at Billings Clinic Downtown in Billings, MT with other offices in Miles City, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.