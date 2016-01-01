Overview

Dr. Robin Himmelstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Himmelstein works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.