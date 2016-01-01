See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Robin Herion, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robin Herion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Herion works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    4402 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 452-1400
  2. 2
    8115 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 686-1972
  3. 3
    Medac Health Services PA
    1442 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 256-6088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Chest Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Chest Pain

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Robin Herion, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Herion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herion works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Herion’s profile.

    Dr. Herion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

