Overview

Dr. Robin Hendricks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cook Hospital, Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora), Essentia Health-Virginia, Fairview Range Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Hendricks works at Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth, PA in Duluth, MN with other offices in Mountain Iron, MN and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.