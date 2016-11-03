Dr. Robin Grendahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grendahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Grendahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Grendahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Grendahl works at
Locations
Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus3500 Latouche St Ste 280, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5031
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Dr. Grendahl and her staff was very attentive and worked really well with my 3 year old. My 3 year old doesn't particularly like to sit still for even a photograph let alone an exam. The friendly staff took great care of him and we were able to get through a 2 hour exam (Thanks Katie for your help too). She is very professional, answered all our questions. Her office is clean and offers toys for littles. We were seen on time, and scheduled amount of time was spot on.
About Dr. Robin Grendahl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grendahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grendahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grendahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grendahl works at
Dr. Grendahl has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grendahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grendahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grendahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grendahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grendahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.