Dr. Robin Goland, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (7)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Goland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Goland works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

    ACN West - AIM Practice - East
    1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Robin Goland, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174549760
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia P&amp;amp;S-Presby Hosp
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goland works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Goland’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

