Dr. Goland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Goland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Goland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Goland works at
Locations
ACN West - AIM Practice - East1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robin Goland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174549760
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;S-Presby Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goland works at
Dr. Goland speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goland.
