Dr. Go has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Go, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Go, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Go works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Go?
Excellent practice and great progress in treating my allergies
About Dr. Robin Go, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1629068036
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School-Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Wake Forest University
- University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Go accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Go works at
Dr. Go has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Go on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Go speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Go. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.