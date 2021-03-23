See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Diabetic Retinopathy and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    234 E 85th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-3355
  2. 2
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai - East 102nd Street
    17 E 102nd St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-0939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2021
    This is going back years, but I have never forgotten Dr. Ginsberg through the years. She restored my eyesight. I met her while she was at another "doctor's" practice. I had an emergency (bleeding in the eye - scary as heck!). The doctor I was actually supposed to see seemed to not really give a hoot. Dr. Ginsberg reassured me I would be fine and made me feel at ease. After speaking with her I felt confident that things would get better. A few months after that meeting I had surgery performed by Dr. Ginsberg. She restored my vision. I never thought that would happen. I had several more appointments with her afterward, always reassuring. She had a great way of comforting my erratic thoughts. I highly recommend as a physician and a mind-easing therapist.
    Linda Wentzek — Mar 23, 2021
    About Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215991674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

