Dr. Robin Fuchs, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Fuchs, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with Insall/Scott/Kelly Institute for Knee
Locations
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to go through the procedure with no narcotics, just asprin ibuprofen. Seven weeks out and very little pain. I can walk without a limp and a lot of my pre surgery pain is gone
About Dr. Robin Fuchs, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Czech
- 1871562595
Education & Certifications
- Insall/Scott/Kelly Institute for Knee
- Beth Israel Med Ctr, Adult Reconstructive Orthopedics Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Orthopedic Surgery Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, General Surge
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuchs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs speaks Czech.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.