Dr. Friedman-Musicante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Friedman-Musicante, MD
Dr. Robin Friedman-Musicante, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Friedman-Musicante works at
Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA1455 UNION AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 762-6655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robin Friedman-Musicante, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700853520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Friedman-Musicante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman-Musicante has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman-Musicante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman-Musicante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman-Musicante.
