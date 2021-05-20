Overview

Dr. Robin Figliola, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Figliola works at Urology for Children in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

