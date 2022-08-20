Dr. Robin Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Evans, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Southern Connecticut Dermatology PC1275 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 323-5660
- Greenwich Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr. Evans for over 15 years for everything from skin cancer checks to medical issues to cosmetic procedures. She is a lovely person and highly skilled provider. She is very thoughtful about her medical recommendations and explains everything very clearly. Skin checks are quite thorough from head to toe. Even from a cosmetic perspective, there's no one better. She has an artistic eye and is a master of laser and injection treatments. I highly recommend her for all dermatology issues.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154495950
- Montefiore Med Center Weiler Hospital
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
