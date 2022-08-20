See All Dermatologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Robin Evans, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Evans, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Southern Connecticut Dermatology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Connecticut Dermatology PC
    1275 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 323-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 20, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Evans for over 15 years for everything from skin cancer checks to medical issues to cosmetic procedures. She is a lovely person and highly skilled provider. She is very thoughtful about her medical recommendations and explains everything very clearly. Skin checks are quite thorough from head to toe. Even from a cosmetic perspective, there's no one better. She has an artistic eye and is a master of laser and injection treatments. I highly recommend her for all dermatology issues.
    luv2review4u — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154495950
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center Weiler Hospital
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
