Dr. Robin Elkus, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Elkus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Elkus works at Pulmonary And Sleep Wellness Center in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary And Sleep Wellness Center
    Pulmonary And Sleep Wellness Center
44555 Woodward Ave Ste 301, Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 858-9624

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I think Dr. Elkus is certainly competent and intelligent. There's this trend in Healthcare where the physicians spend 99% of their time with you staring at a computer screen and typing away. If you get one minute of eye contact you're lucky. I miss the days when relationships were forged and strengthened for the purpose of excellent care of our patients. Patients are reduced to widgets being counted. I did not feel welcome, listened to or cared for.
    Frog — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Elkus, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780630905
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Med Coll Penn
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Elkus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Elkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkus works at Pulmonary And Sleep Wellness Center in Pontiac, MI. View the full address on Dr. Elkus’s profile.

    Dr. Elkus has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

