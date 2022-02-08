Dr. Robin Dore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Dore, MD
Dr. Robin Dore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Consortio Healthcare Inc12791 Newport Ave Ste 201, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 505-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I was struggling for two years with strange neck and back pain as well as fatigue and swallowing problems. Nobody could figure it out. I even went to the department head of rheumatology at Cedars and my diagnosis was missed. Enter Dr. Dore. She figured it out and got right to work trying to help me. She’s a lovely human as well as a sage doctor. I just love her!
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- La Cnty Harbor University Ca La Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Pomona College, Claremont Ca
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
