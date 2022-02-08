See All Rheumatologists in Tustin, CA
Dr. Robin Dore, MD

Rheumatology
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Dore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Dore works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consortio Healthcare Inc
    12791 Newport Ave Ste 201, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 505-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Feb 08, 2022
I was struggling for two years with strange neck and back pain as well as fatigue and swallowing problems. Nobody could figure it out. I even went to the department head of rheumatology at Cedars and my diagnosis was missed. Enter Dr. Dore. She figured it out and got right to work trying to help me. She's a lovely human as well as a sage doctor. I just love her!
    — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Dore, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619972510
    Education & Certifications

    • La Cnty Harbor University Ca La Med Center
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    • Pomona College, Claremont Ca
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Dore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dore works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dore’s profile.

    Dr. Dore has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dore.

