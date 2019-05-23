Dr. Dillard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Dillard, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Dillard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Dillard works at
Locations
Tift Regional Medical Center901 18th St E, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3500
Magnolia Ob Gyn159 Executive Dr Ste E, Danville, VA 24541 Directions (434) 791-2629
The Howard Center for Women's Health1948 OLD OCILLA RD, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3500
The Outer Banks Hospital4800 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head, NC 27959 Directions (252) 449-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to her for years... excellent doctor and she is usually correct with her possible pre-diagnoses or what she thinks it may be every time just by listening to your symptoms and doing an exam. She's talks to you like a friend. Wouldn't trade her for any other ob/gyn doctor in Danville VA
About Dr. Robin Dillard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871740324
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillard has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.