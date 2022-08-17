Dr. Robin Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Dennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Dennis, MD is a Spine Physiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
Dr. Dennis works at
Locations
Marietta61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics3698 Largent Way NW Ste 103, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (678) 354-2883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took x Rays, and discussed options, and non-options. Explained what would be done in my case and the after effects etc..
About Dr. Robin Dennis, MD
- Spine Physiatry
- English
- 1568459063
Education & Certifications
- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
