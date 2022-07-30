Dr. Robin Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Davis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3980
LSU Healthcare Network Multi-Specialty Clinic200 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 443-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly don’t know what I would do without Dr. Davis. Always checking my supply for need of refills. The Concern for my overall health and care makes me feel better immediately after my arrival! My visits with Dr. Davis are all about everything I need. Always addressing my concerns and easing my worries. Thanks to my Doctor I have not had a gradual seizure in over 15 years! I trust my Doctor unconditionally and my daughter is a patient as well.
About Dr. Robin Davis, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1265722037
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA
- Washington and Lee University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.