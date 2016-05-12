Dr. Darnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Darnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Darnell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Darnell works at
Locations
Kidcare Pediatrics4407 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 2, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-0392
Valley Health Upper Kanawha2585 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 525-3334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Darnell always takes time to answer any questions we have and she explains things very well. She did not hesitate to refer my child to another doctor when we had concerns about a skin condition. I love that she always makes my son feel special by loving on him/playing with him, and she makes me and my husband feel appreciated as patients and comfortable with the healthcare he is receiving. I would highly recommend Dr. Darnell as a pediatrician.
About Dr. Robin Darnell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darnell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darnell speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Darnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.