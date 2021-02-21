See All General Surgeons in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO

General Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Ciocca works at Champaign Dental Group in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Surgeons Ltd.
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 275, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 645-2000

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    Feb 21, 2021
    I’d seen Dr. Ciocca for minor procedures for 10 years; she always told me she would never sugarcoat anything. She is a straight shooter, truly cares about her patients & their well being & so relatable. Recently, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr. Ciocca has consistently kept me calm, took extra time to talk options through & answered my many questions. Her expertise & confidence is beyond valuable to her patients. I can’t be more thankful to have her on my care team!
    Lisa Wit — Feb 21, 2021
    About Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881809069
    Education & Certifications

    • Lankenau Hospital
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
