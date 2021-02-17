Dr. Robin Carson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Carson, DO
Dr. Robin Carson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Elite Obstetrics & Gynecology5010 E 68th St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 960-2827Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very personable and awesome doctor, always caring when I come in.
About Dr. Robin Carson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Carson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.