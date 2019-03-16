Dr. Robin Buerki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buerki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Buerki, MD
Dr. Robin Buerki, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Northwestern Medicine Urology675 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4360
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Buerki?
Dr. Buerki spent ample time with us, explained all of our options clearly and exhibited a great deal of compassion. He followed up with various treatment plan ideas that he had explored after our visit. We went to Dr. Buerki for a second opinion after having been given few options at another institution. We highly recommend Dr. Buerki.
Dr. Buerki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buerki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buerki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Buerki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buerki.
