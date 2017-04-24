Dr. Robin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors50 W 77TH ST, New York, NY 10024 Directions
-
2
West Care Medical Associates200 W 57th St Ste 1001, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Office atmosphere professional but bordering on "business-y"-cold in its efficiency-- a little more warmth from staff & MD would counteract this. Explanations by MD sufficient in a minimal sort of way-perhaps d/t office efficiency to keep appts on time. In response to questions Dr. Brown was comprehensive, thorough, gave good explanations & inspired confidence--so ask if you need more info! Perhaps she holds back until the pt. indicates how much info they need. I do not feel rushed.
About Dr. Robin Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1669433264
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.