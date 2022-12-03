Dr. Robin Brody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Brody, MD
Dr. Robin Brody, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mangat Plastic Surgery Center
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 883-1062
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
I went to Doctor Brody after a super uncomfortable ear itch that was waking me up in the middle of the night and all I was doing was going to google to self medicate myself, after a family friend told my wife how great she did with Dr. Brody I immediately called and scheduled an appointment for the next day, and boom problem fixed. Dr. Brody restore my hearing and took my ear itch away, now two weeks later I feel super great work no more ear itch a condition that I have been suffering with for more than 10 years. Thank you Dr. Brody. You are the best. You listened, You cared and you helped me like you cannot believe. God bless Dr. Brody and the office stuff you are all great.
- Mangat Plastic Surgery Center
- SUNY-HSC at Brooklyn
- Suny-Hsc Brooklyn
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brody has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.