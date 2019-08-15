See All Psychiatrists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Robin Brannigan, MD

Psychiatry
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Brannigan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10400 Eaton Pl Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 591-5912
    Chase Psychological Resources Inc.
    10721 Main St Ste 2350, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 591-7560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychiatric Evaluation
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Aug 15, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Brannigan for a number of years and have always found her to be very warm and compassionate. She is also very thorough and competent.
    About Dr. Robin Brannigan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952494965
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brannigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brannigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brannigan has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brannigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brannigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brannigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brannigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brannigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

