Dr. Robin Borchardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Borchardt, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Borchardt works at
Locations
-
1
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OrthoIllinois Injury Express5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 484-6990Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borchardt?
Excellent care provided.
About Dr. Robin Borchardt, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992734297
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Med Rockford
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borchardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borchardt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borchardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borchardt works at
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Borchardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borchardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borchardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borchardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.