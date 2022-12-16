Overview

Dr. Robin Borchardt, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Borchardt works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.