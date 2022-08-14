Overview

Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Blackstone works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.