Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Blackstone works at
Locations
-
1
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
2
HonorHealth Bariatric Center10210 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7460
-
3
Center for Diabetes and Bariatrics Banner University Medical Center1300 N 12th St Ste 612, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3050
-
4
Robin P. Blackstone, MD, FACS, Center for Diabetes and Bariatrics, Banner University Medical Center1441 N 12th St Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had bariatric surgery with Dr. Blackstone in 2005. Having the surgery, I am convinced, has added years to my life and good health. After the surgery and weight loss, I regained the energy and vitality of a much younger person. Her patients are guided through to success by treating the whole person and showing her patients a life style that will help them accomplish their goals for the weight loss , regained health, and extended longevity. I highly recommend Dr. Blackstone if you are or might consider this route to regain your youthful vitality.
About Dr. Robin Blackstone, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720099401
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Arizona
Dr. Blackstone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackstone has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Gastrectomy, and more.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
