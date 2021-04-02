See All Urologists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD

Urology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Bhavsar works at CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates
    2700 E 29th St Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1477759215
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education
  • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhavsar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhavsar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhavsar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhavsar works at CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bhavsar’s profile.

Dr. Bhavsar has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhavsar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavsar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavsar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavsar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavsar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

