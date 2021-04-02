Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhavsar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Bhavsar works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates2700 E 29th St Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhavsar?
Amazing spirit, amazing knowledge of practice, amazing bed side manners, amazing listener, AN AMAZING DOCTOR!!!!
About Dr. Robin Bhavsar, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477759215
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhavsar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhavsar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhavsar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhavsar works at
Dr. Bhavsar has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhavsar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavsar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavsar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavsar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavsar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.