Overview

Dr. Robin Bennett, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Rajat Gulati in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.