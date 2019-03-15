Dr. Robin Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Bennett, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
Rajat Gulati201 4th St Ste 5A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 483-1961
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?
He was thorough and cautious. Held off on unnecessary procedures and I'm 100% back to health now.
About Dr. Robin Bennett, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1437142437
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.