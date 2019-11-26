Dr. Robin Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Barry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Barry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
Robin J Barry MD4212 W Congress St Ste 1500, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best ENT in Lafayette! Kind, compassionate and so very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Robin Barry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1750350427
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science Center
- Lafayette Charity Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Ear Ache, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
