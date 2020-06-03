Dr. Robin Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Bailey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meadville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Integrative Therapies Meadville18257 Industrial Dr Ste B, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions
- 2 1369 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 455-0300
- 3 667 N Main St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 807-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Bailey whole heartedly. She is Professional, kind, and she really cares about her patients. I've been going to her for 10 years and I would never want to go anywhere else!
About Dr. Robin Bailey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649349507
Education & Certifications
- University Hosps
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
