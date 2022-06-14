See All Plastic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Ashinoff works at Dermatologic Mohs & Laser Surgery in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologic Mohs and Laser Surgery
    360 Essex St Ste 201, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 903-0523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Ashinoff is amazing! She was highly recommended by my dermatologist for the Mohs procedure. She did a wonderful job removing the cancer. Her office staff cannot be more pleasant and professional. The nurses who work right with Dr. Ashinoff were also amazing!
    Donna — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811956600
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Med Center
    Internship
    • Cornell Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashinoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashinoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashinoff works at Dermatologic Mohs & Laser Surgery in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ashinoff’s profile.

    Dr. Ashinoff has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashinoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashinoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

