Overview

Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Ashinoff works at Dermatologic Mohs & Laser Surgery in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.