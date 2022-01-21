Dr. Robin Androphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Androphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Androphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Androphy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Locations
Integrated Neuroscience LLC11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-5208
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Androphy is a caring and knowledgeable doctor. I have gone to her for years and have always gotten the best of care.
About Dr. Robin Androphy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770523581
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Androphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Androphy accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Androphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Androphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Androphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Androphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Androphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.