Dr. Robin Abdelmalik, MD
Dr. Robin Abdelmalik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Temecula Center for Cardiac Care31565 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 201, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 225-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
My experience was very calming in every way. Dr. Abdelmalik took a lot of time with me and answered all questions I had. My first time going to him, and I will move forward with his care. Staff was also so kind and caring. Thank you. Michele
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1275656662
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Abdelmalik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelmalik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelmalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelmalik has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelmalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdelmalik speaks Arabic and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelmalik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelmalik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelmalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelmalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.