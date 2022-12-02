Dr. Robi Maamari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maamari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robi Maamari, MD
Overview
Dr. Robi Maamari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of California Irvine School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Dr. Maamari works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University Eye Center4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-3937
-
2
Washington University Eye Center - Barnes-Jewish West County10 Barnes West Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced an overall positive consult with Dr. Maamari. He explained his recommendations in detail and, should I ever decide to undergo eyelid surgery, I would trust this kind, patient, intelligent, and knowledgeable physician. I was, however, slightly disappointed by the fact that he seemed to brush off the possibility of trying more conservative treatment options first, before jumping into surgery. Perhaps, his reasons for doing so were valid, but he never really expounded them clearly and explicitly during our consult. In fact, that was the only thing he did not explain to me; i.e., exactly why he declined to try two (potentially less effective but low-risk) non-surgical treatment options first, and then reevaluate whether it would still be necessary for me to run the greater risks associated with the complex surgical procedure that he recommended. I would have preferred a more incremental, conservative approach to my problems, which the doctor casually and summarily dismissed.
About Dr. Robi Maamari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124438064
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of California Irvine School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maamari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maamari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maamari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maamari works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maamari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maamari.
