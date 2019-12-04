Dr. Roberto Zambon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zambon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Zambon, MD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Zambon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Padova.
Dr. Zambon works at
Locations
Roberto Zambon MD1854 Amsterdam Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10031 Directions (212) 281-1677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
short wait excellent staff Dr Zambon will go out of his way to help you
About Dr. Roberto Zambon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1326147778
Education & Certifications
- SUNY
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Univ Padova
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Zambon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zambon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zambon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zambon speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambon.
