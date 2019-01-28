See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Miami, FL
Dr. Roberto Warman, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roberto Warman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La Salle U Mex Sch Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Warman works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Cnslts in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants
    3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 103, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8390
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8390
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Exotropia
Esotropia
Stye
Exotropia
Esotropia
Stye

Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Probing Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roberto Warman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972541662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La Salle U Mex Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Warman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warman works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Cnslts in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Warman’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Warman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

